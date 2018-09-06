In a major breakthrough, the Interpol issues a red corner notice against Mihir Bhansali, a close confidant of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi on Thursday, September 6th. The notice against Mihir Bhansali, who is the CEO of Nirav Modi's jewellery US-based firm, Firestar International, was requested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Nirav Modi, absconding businessman is wanted by the Interpol and the Judicial Authorities of India on charges of corruption

The Interpol filed a Red Notice on Thursday, September 6th against Mihir Rashmi Bhansali, an aide of absconding billionaire jeweller, Nirav Modi, who was accused in the recent Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, said Bhansali is going to be scrutinised on by Indian investigative agencies on charges of ‘money laundering.’

The notice against Mihir Bhansali, who is the CEO of Nirav Modi’s jewellery US-based firm, Firestar International, was requested by the Enforcement Directorate, as reported by zeenews.india.com. A report according to the leading daily Times of India said that Bhansali with the help of other officials of Firestar Group, he inducted dummy partners in Solar Exports, Stellar Diamond and Diamond R firms.

It further said he was the man behind the formation of overseas dummy companies in Hong Kong and Dubai and other employees of the firm were sent as dummy directors in these companies on his direction.

After the fraud, the report revealed that it was the accused along with Nirav Modi’s stepbrother Nehal Modi to take 50kg gold and cash from Dubai and directed the fake directors not to reveal his name before the authorities.

CBI and ED also accused Bhansali of buying property in the United States worth around US dollars 7 million from the funds, which were believed to be generated from PNB scam.

