Coming out as a fresh development in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, where the government-owned bank was duped of Rs 13,500 crores, the UK officials have confirmed to India that the fugitive billionaire is currently residing in their country. Taking cognizance of the following development, the CBI has now moved an extradition request to authorities in London as celebrity jeweller is wanted in India for bank loan fraud. The following update about Nirav Modi’s location comes a few weeks after Interpol had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab. The notices were issued over the requests of CBI that has been probing the PNB scam.

Earlier, the Minister of State for External Affairs, BK Singh had told Parliament that they had sent an extradition request to the Indian mission in the UK. The following request was sent by a Special Diplomatic Bag to the High Commission of India in London.

Reports suggest that since 2002, Nirav Modi is the 29th fugitive who ran to the UK and from past 16 years, UK authorities have rejected India’s request some 9 times. On June 29, the RCN issued by the Interpol and said that it will make Nirav Modi’s movement across the border difficult and if he resists that might also lead to his arrest.

In the RCN issued by Interpol has asked its 192 members to immediately arrest or detain Nirav Modi and to begin his deportation proceedings. Apart from Nirav Modi, an extradition case is already being heard in a Britain Court against Vijay Mallya.

