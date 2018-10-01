The ED has attached assets belonging to Nirav Modi and family in India and four other countries in relation to the fraud that took place at the government-owned bank. As per reports, the assets seized were brought by the scam money.

Coming out as a fresh development in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties and bank accounts of Nirav Modi and his family members worth Rs 637 crore. The ED has attached assets belonging to Nirav Modi and family in India and four other countries in relation to the fraud that took place at the government-owned bank. As per reports, the assets seized were brought by the scam money. The development comes to light just a few moments after it was found that Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against one more accused in PNB scam, Aditya Nanavati.

The following developments surfaced after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had penned a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley demanding action against Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

In the latter to Arun Jaitley, BJP leader alleged that Adhia was involved in several corrupt activities and also played a big role in fleeing Nirav Modi from India while he was under the scanner for defrauding PNB bank.

The BJP MP Swamy further claimed that Adhia was in touch with Nirav Modi and added that he was extending a protective shield. He urged Jaitley to prosecute Adhia under Section 197 of the Criminal Penal Code and Section 19 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The following statements by the BJP leader were made during an interview to ANI. He said that the government cannot eradicate corruption with people from his side helping the accused.

