In a major development in the multi-crore PNB fraud case, the External Affairs ministry sources on Saturday revealed that passports of two main accused in the Rs 11,300 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case — Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been revoked. Earlier in the day, Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Nirav Modi groups’ 21 properties worth over Rs 523 crores under the anti-money laundering law.

External Affairs ministry sources on Saturday revealed that passports of two main accused in the Rs 11,300 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case — Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been revoked. Earlier, on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the ministry had suspended the validity of the duo’s passports with immediate effect for one month. The ministry had sought an explanation from both as to why their passports should not be revoked. However, the ministry did not receive any response from them.

The sources in the External Affairs Ministry have said that the decision to revoke the passports was taken since no response was received from Modi and Choksi despite clear warning in the notice to them that their passports would be cancelled if they did not give a proper explanation. Earlier in the day, Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Nirav Modi groups’ 21 properties worth over Rs 523 crores under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED has further said that it has issued a provisional order for the attachment of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has also seized a penthouse worth Rs 81.16 crore and another flat worth Rs 15.45 crore. “21 immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him, with a market value of Rs 523.72 crore, have been provisionally attached. These include six residential properties, ten office premises, two flats in Pune, a solar power plant, a farmhouse in Alibaug and 135 acres of land in Karjat in Ahmednagar district,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said following the development.

