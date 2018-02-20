On his three-day tour to poll-bound Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah accused the Siddaramaiah government of being the most corrupt in the country. Reacting to the controversy generated over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said that the picture does not prove anything.

Reacting to the controversy generated over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture with billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said that the picture does not prove anything. The BJP chief also assured that the party is seriously going through the Nirav Modi’s case and has already seized over Rs 5,000 crore assets. The controversy raised when the opposition criticised PM Modi of standing with Nirav Modi, the main accused in Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, in a picture together. When asked about Nirav Modi, Shah, who is in Karnataka ahead of Assembly Elections, said: “Photographs (Nirav Modi Davos photo) prove nothing. Even you people are sitting with me and if one of you commits a crime, will you make me liable too?”

On his three-day tour to poll-bound Karnataka, Amit Shah also accused the Siddaramaiah government of being the most corrupt in the country. He also thrashed the Karnataka government of pursuing ‘appeasement politics’. He also said that the award for the most corrupt government in the last five years goes to Siddaramaih government. He also talked about the BJP and RSS activist who had been killed in the state. “As the party president, I would like to assure you… let this Siddaramaiah government try to protect (killers) however much they want. Their countdown has begun.. their time to go has come near. Yeddyurappa government (of BJP) will find the killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP is constantly targeting the ruling party over a series of killings of Hindu activists alleged ‘Jehadi forces’. He also blamed the Karnataka government for keeping a soft approach regarding the killings. The Karnataka Assembly elections are important for BJP, as winning the election in the state will add another victory to the Modi government.

