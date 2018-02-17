Hitting out at BJP for Rs 11,360 crore Nirav Modi scam, Shiv Sena in an editorial in Saamna wrote that BJP had failed to deliver a corruption-free govt despite the tall claims it made at the time of the election. The Sena further claimed that Nirav Modi was a sympathizer of the saffron party and had played a pivotal rule in the collection of funds during the elections.

Shiv Sena on Saturday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Punjab National Bank (PNB)’s $1.8 Billion fraud and sarcastically added that he should be made the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor to ‘finish off the country’. The party in a ‘Saamna’ editorial added that Nirav Modi, the centre of the entire scam, had fled the country along with his family last month.

The Sena further claimed that Nirav Modi was a sympathizer of the saffron party and had played a pivotal rule in the collection of funds during the elections. "However, we are not implying that he managed to loot the (PNB) bank with the blessings of BJP leaders or that a share of it (loot) even went to the party coffers. But, Nirav always strived for the BJP's financial prosperity and helped it win elections with the mountains of cash he built," the editorial by Sena read.

The party further said that it was beyond their understanding as to how Nirav Modi managed to meet the prime minister in Davos when a complaint had already been filed against him by the bank. It sarcastically added that had his bank account been linked with Aadhaar card, the fraud could have been avoided.

It stressed that the tall claims of BJP to deliver a corruption-free governance had been tattered to pieces as the party could not fulfil its promises and many fraudsters were let off. It said that farmers were suffering in the country and were forced to commit suicides while industrialists were having a great time at the behest of the ruling govt.