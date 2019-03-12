PNB scam: It has been reported that despite the British authorities persistent efforts and help offered to India for taking an action against Nirav Modi, the Indian authorities were not ready to respond. The report also alleged that India was also offered a legal team from the UK o come to New Delhi, however, the offer was not granted or denied.

PNB scam: It was only last week when the central government claimed that they had been making every possible effort to extradite and prosecute Nirav Modi from the United Kingdom, however, a report in a leading daily dismissed India’s claim. It has been reported that despite the British authorities persistent efforts and help offered to India for taking an action against Nirav Modi, the Indian authorities were not ready to respond. The report also alleged that India was also offered a legal team from the UK o come to New Delhi, however, the offer was not granted or denied.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB), came under the media limelight when he was spotted in London last week. A UK daily, The Telegraph, reported that the fugitive billionaire has started a new diamond business in Soho.

The reports also highlighted that it was in February 2018 when the Serious Fraud Office in London received India’s first alert to the UK under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). A few days earlier, the CBI had registered its first criminal case against Nirav Modi and his family in the PNB scam.

By March 2018, the SFO had confirmed that Nirav Modi was in the UK. It was the time when India was struggling to find out whether he was in the UK or Hong Kong.

Lawyer Barry Stancombe, a junior barrister who specialises in fraud and money laundering, was also assigned by the SFO to help India. It was reported that Stambcome and his team figured out that they require some more documents to deal with India’s request. Thus they wrote three letters to India but never received a response to any of them.

Earlier last week, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that two extradition requests were sent from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. However, they denied receiving a request for any additional documents.

