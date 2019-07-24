Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien shares his traumatic experience in Parliament on Wednesday while supporting the amendments of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO Amendments). Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani applauded his courage for sharing the harrowing story.

Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien shared his poignant experience of sexual harassment as a 13-year-old boy. O’Brien recalled his traumatic experience on Wednesday in Parliament on a law on sexual crimes against children. Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded the TMC member for his courage to talk about the terrible experience.

Derek O’Brien supported the amendments of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO Amendments) bill which has been proposed in the parliament today to resist aggravated sexual on children.

He said in Rajya Sabha, the more people will speak against the abuse the easier it will be to speak up for children.

He said that he wants to share his harrowing story of molestation with the country. He added, at the age of 13 he was abused on a bus in Kolkata while he was coming back home from tennis practice wearing short pants and t-shirt. He added, the more we speak and discuss the problem the more children will be saved.

However, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani applauded Derek O’Brien before starting her debate.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides for strict punishment and imprisonment for at least 20 years for using the child for pornographic purposes. The law amended to discourage sexual abuse on children. The bill intends to safeguard the child’s safety and dignity

