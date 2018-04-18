Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will attend the bilateral and multilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and different heads of the states. Special chefs have been appointed to ensure that PM Modi gets the vegetarian food during his visit to London. The chefs will be serving Indian and Gujarati delicacies to Prime Minister. Indian PM will be served tea and coffee with poha, upma, puri, bhaji and seera.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the United Kingdom on the 4-day visit to attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. Indian Prime Minister will be attending new bilateral and multilateral meeting with different heads of the states. PM Modi will be having breakfast with British Prime Minister Theresa May around 9 am. Special chefs have been appointed to ensure that PM Modi gets the vegetarian food during his visit to London. The chefs will be serving Indian and Gujarati delicacies to Prime Minister.

St. James Court Taj Hotel’s Executive chef Shenoy Karmani has been appointed to prepare the food for Indian Prime Minister. He will be serving the breakfast to the PM Narendra Modi during bilateral meeting and lunch for the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The executive chef along with his team of 8 members will serve the pure vegetarian food and Ghar Ka Khana to PM Modi. The breakfast menu will comprise of tea and coffee, poha, upma, puri, bhaji and seera, reports ANI.

Indian Prime Minister and his delegation team will have lunch at the Buckingham’s Taj Hotel. The lunch will also be prepared under the guidance of Chef Shenoy Karmani. The menu will be high on the specific Gujarat-based delicacies including khaman dhokla, khandvi, dal, dal pakora, torai masala, stuffed karela, paneer bhurji, and khichdi. The food will be prepared in pure clarified butter.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be hosting dinner for the leaders of all the Commonwealth nations who are participating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit. On April 20, the Commonwealth Games Federation will host a breakfast for heads of government. The summit concludes later that day when leaders will issue their communique and a leaders’ statement after their retreat.

