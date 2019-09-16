Pakistan authorities have registered FIR against the students for chanting slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran during his visit to Muzaffarabad last week.

Pakistan authorities on Monday have registered FIR against the students and youth for chanting slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran. The protesters including students and local youth who had rallied against the visit of PM Imran Khan in PoK’s Muzaffarabad chanted slogans, Pakistan Media reported.

On Friday, PM Imran Khan addressed a huge gathering in PoK’s Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. However, during his rally to seek support against India was met with protests who raised anti-Imran slogans. Reports also suggested that some students were also arrested after PM Imran Khan left the venue.

PM Imran Khan had said Kashmir issue has been internationalized. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading hatred against Muslims. He hailed the UNSC for holding the meeting on Kashmir issue for the first time in 50 years. He applauded the US senators for writing a letter to US President Donald Trump and urged him to intervene in the issue.

Reports suggested that PoK residents have been forcefully pushed out of their houses towards the LoC for creating the law and order situation in the region. It was also reported that the Pakistani Army’s move to put residents between India and Pakistan’s counter-firing with a motive that during the LoC violations these residents got killed which will become an international issue for India.

On Sunday, a mob attacked a Hindu teacher and vandalized houses, a temple in Ghotki city of Sindh, Pakistan over the allegations of blasphemy remarks against the Holy Prophet. The mob which was led by extremist leader supporters thrashed the Hindu teacher and also attacked the school property. A case had also been filed against the Hindu teacher.

The authorities had put strict restrictions in place and forces were deployed in the city to curb the movement of protesters in the city.

