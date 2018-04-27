Hyderabad traffic police arrested 26 parents for allowing their minor children drive on roads without license. The police has taken strict action to control the increasing number of accidents in the state. The police has also organised various programs to aware and educate parents and children about the traffic laws.

The Hyderabad traffic police has jailed 26 parents for letting their minor children drive without license. The police has taken the action to control increasing number of road accidents caused by minors in last few months. The Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic police Anil Kumar reported that 20 parents were sent to jail in March and 6 have been jailed in April by the court. The police has also organised programs to aware and educate parents and children about the traffic rules.

“A minor was sent to jail for one month and we are continuing this drive to send an message to society that minor should not be allowed to drive because driving not only endanger their life but others too,” said Anil Kumar. These programs included counselling for parents and children and were educated about the traffic rules and to obey them. The strict action against the parents was taken after a report that shows increase in number of accidents that majorly involved minors.

A few days ago, 4 engineering students allegedly killed 1 man who was sleeping on the sidewalk. As per report, 4 of the girl students were returning back from a party when they drove car on to a sidewalk and allegedly killed a man. The 48-year-old man who died in the accident was identified as Ashok. His son Mahesh who was present at the site told police and media that the 4 young women appeared drunk. The police, however, denied the girls had consumed alcohol. One of the girls in the car was the daughter of a city police circle inspector.

Subsequently, CCTV footage emerged of the 4 girls coming out of a bar a short while before the accident. The police later said the girl at the wheel was not drunk. Only one of the other girls had consumed liquor.

