Ahead of Delhi event, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband. The Dalit leader had earlier announced that the outfit will support the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh if it helps in the implementation of the SC/ST/OBC reservations in the state.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband ahead of his attending event in Delhi on Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary on March 15. The incident comes after the police denied permission to the Dalit leader to attend the event in Delhi next week. As per reports, the clash between his supporters and police were also reported on Tuesday. Most of his supporters and the Dalit leader himself has been arrested from Deoband school of thought.

The Dalit leader had said that his outfit will support candidates who will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army had earlier announced to support the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh if it proves helpful to SC, ST.

Among other demands, Azad listed were the declaration of the martyr status to the CRPF personnel who died in the recent February 14 Pulwama suicide attack and the implementation of the SC/ST/OBC reservations in the promotion and the revival of the Chamar regiment.

Based in Saharanpur, Bhim Army is an unregistered unit consists of Dalit volunteers who claim to champion the Dalit cause. The organisation counts itself as a social counter-movement to Brahminical ideology and work for the welfare of lower castes.

