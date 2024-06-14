Escaping Summer? Police Recovered Dead Body Floating, Gets Surprised After This, Viral Videp

Recently, people in Telangana’s Warangal area became alarmed after seeing a lifeless body floating in a pond. They thought the man had drowned and perished. It was reported to the police that the body had been submerged in water for approximately five hours. However, when police arrived at the scene to remove the ‘dead body,’ they found that the man was still very much alive and had taken a nap in the water to escape the intense heat.

The peculiar sequence of occurrences transpired in Telangana. On social media, a video of the man waking up after being carried by the police has caused a lot of laughter.

Drunk Man Mistaken for Dead, Found Alive in Hanumakonda Pond Residents of Reddypuram Kovelakunta in Hanumakonda were taken aback today after discovering what they initially believed to be a dead body floating in the local pond.

— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 10, 2024

“Residents of Reddypuram Kovelakunta in Hanumakonda were taken aback today after discovering what they initially believed to be a dead body floating in the local pond,” wrote X user Sudhakar Udumula, who shared the video. From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the man—later identified as a quarry worker from Kavali in the Nellore District—was discovered lifeless in the water.

On X, the video has gotten almost 4 million views. The man was reportedly a quarry worker taking a break by floating in the pond.

Police from Kakatiya University arrived at the scene and dragged him out after residents thought it was a corpse and reported this to them. To their surprise, though, the man awakened and emerged from the water.

He claimed to have been working at a granite quarry for ten days straight when questioned. The man, worn out from his 12-hour duty, chose to swim in the pond, but he quickly passed out.

But when locals realized he had been floating still for more than five hours, they became alarmed by his presence.

