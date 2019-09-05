Police brutality: Crossing all the limits, the policemen in Haryana’s Gurugram allegedly stripped and beaten up a woman in the lockup. The shocking incident happened after the 30-year-old Assam woman was taken to the police station after she was accused of theft by her employer. She worked in the upscale DLP Phase 1 area as domestic help, reports said.

Her husband said that the investigation officer had called her to the police station after she was accused of theft, adding that she was taken to a room only to unleash terror on her. According to him, her clothes were taken off by the policemen and it later, she had to undergo extreme brutality

She was beaten red and blue the policemen also beat her in the private parts. with belts and batons.

After the incident, reports said, the woman’s friends protested against the police brutality outside te office of Gurgaon Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil. The protets promted him to orde a departmental enquiry. Reports said that four accused police were sent to the police lines.

The police identified the accused are SHO Sawit Kumar, ASI Madhubala, HC Anil Kumar, and woman constable Kavita.

The victim’s husband has demanded stern action against the police personnel involved in the assault. He alleged that the brutality waa done at the behest of the area ACP and DCP. According to him, his wife was forced to confess to the crime which she did not commit.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App