Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Police Commemoration Day Parade in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. He will dedicate the National Police Memorial to the nation to pay tributes to all those police personnel martyred in the line of duty since independence. The 30-ft pillar represents police forces of all state as well as central police organisations of the country. Later, PM Modi will unfurl the national flag to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauz.
He will also unveil a plaque and launch work on a museum in a special barrack of the Red Fort. Around 35,000 police personnel have been martyred since independence. Addressing the event, PM Modi said the country will never forget the sacrifice made by our police personnel. The police personnel have been fighting with enemies of the country and giving a befitting reply to those who are spreading terrorism.
Police Commemoration Day LIVE updates:
Live Blog
PM criticises previous govt for delay in establishment of National Police Memorial
PM Modi criticised the erstwhile UPA government for the delay in establishing National Police Memorial. He further added that it is the day to remember every jawan who maintains law and peace in Jammu and Kashmir and fights against terrorism.
'Country will never forget the sacrifice by police jawans'
PM Modi said the country will never forget the sacrifice made by our police personnel. He got emotional while remembering the sacrifice made by jawans. The police personnel have been fighting with enemies of the country and giving a befitting reply to those who are spreading terrorism.