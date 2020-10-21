Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that police personnel always give their best without hesitation, be it in preserving law and order or disaster management.

“From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens,” he tweeted on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

“Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, at the National Police Memorial in the national capital on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on Wednesday.

While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the National Police Memorial, Shah said, “So far, 35,398 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as Corona Warriors.

“Their names are marked here at the wall. This memorial is not just made of bricks and cement. This memorial remembers the martyrdom of our soldiers. We salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the motherland since independence,” he added.

The police memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a ‘Wall of Valour’ bearing the names of police personnel who died while serving the country since independence.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959.

