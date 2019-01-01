Tightening the thumbscrews on drunk drivers, police across major metro cities on the eve of New Year launched major operations to keep inebriated people off the roads. In Delhi alone, 15,000 police personnel were on roads to ensure the last night of 2018 goes off smoothly with special traffic arrangements to regulate the movement of revellers across party hubs.

Tightening the thumbscrews on drunk drivers, police across major metro cities on the eve of New Year launched major operations to keep inebriated people off the roads. Between 8:00 PM to 12:00 PM caught 509 drunk drivers in Delhi, while 1205 were held in Mumbai for failing the breath analyser test with a majority of them being youngsters.

In Delhi alone, 15,000 police personnel were on roads to ensure the last night of 2018 goes off smoothly with special traffic arrangements to regulate the movement of revellers across party hubs such as CP, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Khan Market, Saket, and Signature Bridge.

DP had also placed check posts to avoid any untoward incidents this year. According to police officials, they were on a lookout for speeding and stunts as these are the most common violations around this time.

On December 31, Mumbai Police made drunk driving a serious offence with the provision of suspending the licence for 6 months. At present, the punishment for drunk driving is decided by the court, but from now on the RTO can suspend the licence.

According to a Times of India report, more than 1.5 Lakh people die in road accidents every year due to drunk driving. As per the report, 11,796 people died in 32,852 accidents in Maharashtra in 2018 (data till November).

