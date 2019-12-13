Police fire tear gas: The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent on Friday after the students of Jamia Millia Islamia took out a protest march. Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling

Police fire tear gas: Clashes erupted between the students of Jamai Millia Islamia University and Delhi Police on Friday after the former took out a protest march against the recently-passed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that would give citizenship rights to non-Muslim refugees. An eyewitness said that when the protesters came out of the varsity and began marching towards the parliament, they were stopped by Delhi police.

The students pelted stones at the police personnel after the latter resorted to lathi-charge. They also fired tear gas canisters at the protesting students. Several students were also detained. On Thursday, students staged a protest march inside the campus, raising slogans against the bill that received President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent on last night.

In Aligarh, the district administration today suspended internet services in view of the march called by the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union. The students’ body had decided to take out a demonstration against the new law, aimed to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University stage protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/hONNY2A2Pb — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

The exclusion of Muslims has become the focal point with people from all walks of life criticizing the Narendra Modi-led government’s bill. They have termed the Citizenship Bill as anti-Muslim and discriminatory. Though the government has maintained that Muslims should not give ear to rumours and tried to assure them that they will not face any problems, the protesters have refused to budge and did not lose any opportunity to slam the BJP-led government.

The situation is not good in the Northeast particularly Assam and Tripura. Thousands of people in the twin states took to streets and demanded the exclusion of their respective states from the purview of the CAB. Two to three people are believed to be killed across the region after protests turned violent. Internet services have also been suspended in several areas of the Northeast.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App