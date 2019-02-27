Police have issued notices to Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff over their involvement in the multi-crore QNet scam for duping lakhs of people. The recipients have been informed to appear by March 4 before the investigation officer failing which a legal action would be initiated against them.

Police on Wednesday have issued notices to 500 persons, including famous Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Yuvraj Singh regarding to the investigation in multi-crore QNet scam and other cases. The Cyberabad police cell has also sent notices to promoters, directors, shareholders and cricketer Yuvraj Singh and other actors like Pooja Hegde and Allu Sirish for allegedly endorsing and promoting QNet company.

The Cyberabad police have asked the recipients to appear before the investigation within the week’s time to explain their involvement with the multi-crore scam. They have also added that If the recipients do not appear by March 4 before the concerned investigation officer, a legal action would be initiated against them. The move comes after several customers alleged they have been duped by the company.

During the investigation in the scam, police have found that some Bollywood celebrities and cricketers participated in a few promotional activities of the company and most of the people have duped by their promotional activities. Meanwhile, several people were arrested by police for alleged involvement in the QNet scam in which lakhs of people across the country were cheated for crores of rupees. However, Qnet has refuted the allegation of cheating adding that their business is legitimate.

Founded in 1998 by Vijay Eshwaran and Joseph BismarkQNet, QNet is a main subsidiary of the QI group of companies headquartered in Hong Kong. both the CEO’s Micheal Ferreira and Malcolm Desai are the shareholders of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd. Now, the company has opened its branches all across the world.

