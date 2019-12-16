CAA protests in Delhi: While students of Jamia Milia Islamia seek action against the Delhi police for brutality after yesterday's incident. Delhi police register two FIR's against students for vandalizing public property.

CAA protests: Delhi police have filed two FIR’s against Jamia Milia Islamia students for vandalism while the students of the university have demanded action against the Delhi police for yesterday’s incident. According to reports, Delhi police said that students were promoting violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area and Mathura Road.

Several students were beaten up by the police and have been detained in connection with the protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Moreover, as per reports police were seen beating up a student in a viral video after which, Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that police entered the premises of the University without permission. The University is likely to hold a press conference on police action against students of the university today.

On the other hand, police have filed FIR against two students for vandalism of public property. Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019, passed the contentious Citizenship Bill after which the protests against the same turned violent. From Commoners, professionals to students, everyone against the Act took to the streets to protest against it. While Assamese people came out at large in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday to stage a protest, students in Jamia Milia Islamia are known to have clashed with the police during a strong protest on the campus. Even students from Aligarh Muslim University staged protests against the CAA in Uttar Pradesh after the upper house of the parliament passed the Bill on Wednesday.

In the latest, several videos, have gone viral on the internet throughout the country which has led the government to suspend internet services across Assam and other cities, such as Meerut and Aligarh.

Reports are in that students of Jamia Millia Islamia University have formed a human chain outside the campus in protest against police brutality on students yesterday. A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was seen sitting shirtless in front of the University gate demanding action against the Delhi police following yesterday’s incident.

Delhi: A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University removes his shirt and sits at the gate of university demanding action against Delhi police following yesterday's incident. pic.twitter.com/IlE1Ea2nk0 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

