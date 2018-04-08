Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to express his views regarding the Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2. The BJP said that the Dalits who participated in the Bharat Bandh are being tortured and it must be stopped. He further appealed the BJP and government that they should immediately look into the matter.

“Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj tweeted on Saturday. Following the violent protests that took place during the Bharat Bandh, a number of BJP leaders have come forward sharing their concern towards the Dalits, who were tortured during the agitation. “Dalits are tortured at large scale after 2nd April countrywide agitation. People from Badmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli &other parts calling that not only anti reservists but police also beating &slapping false cases,” he tweeted.

Reports said the places he pointed out in his tweet are incidentally the part of states ruled by the BJP. While citing another incidence of Dalits being tortured in the violent protests, he tweeted, “My confederation worker in Gwalior is being tortured whereas he had not done anything wrong. He is crying for help”. Udit Raj is a member of parliament and represents North West Delhi. Udit Raj is one of the recent BJP ministers, who had raised his voice against problems faced by Dalit during the Bharat Bandh.

“On April 2, Dalit agitation was held on a massive scale. The point of worry is that after the agitation those who were part of the agitation are being targeted and false cases are being slapped on them and also being beaten, this is a cause of concern,” said the MP. He further appealed the BJP and government that they should immediately look into the matter. He said that he would not keep quiet for his own interest. “I am not one of those Dalit leaders and party members who’ll keep quiet in my own interest, not telling the Party at right time would have been a selfish act. 2.5 yrs ago I said that Dalits are getting angry,” said Udit Raj.

