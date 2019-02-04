The police is suspecting the involvement of priests in the Tirupati temple robbery case. Six special teams have been formed to investigate the case. As per the latest developments, only the priests had access to the sanctum where the ornaments of deities were present. Since the priests work on a shift basis at the temple, the involvement of an outsider in the case seems unlikely to the police.

As the latest development in Tirupati temple theft case, the police is suspecting the involvement of the priests and an internal quarrel that could have led to the robbery. To investigate the case, the police has formed six special teams that will be tracing the three gold crowns that went missing from the sanctum on Saturday evening. Only the priests have access to the area where the robbery occurred, which makes them the prime suspects in the case.

During the investigation, the police got some hints that drove their suspicion to the priests. According to the latest reports, the priests at the temple work on a shift basis. When the shift of the former gets over, the latter checks the bejewelled deities placed in the sanctum.

On the day of the robbery, two priests were on duty. The disappearance of the ornaments was observed at around 5: 45 pm on Saturday after the gates of the sub-temple were re-opened after 45 minutes of performing the rituals. Senior police inspector KKN Anburajan said that six special teams have been formed to investigate the case and find the missing crowns.

The CCTV footage has also been scanned to investigate the matter and nab the accused. Weighing about 1321 grams, the cost of the missing ornaments is speculated around Rs 40-50 lakh. Reports suggest that the missing crowns belonged to the three deities from Vaishnavite temple complex that include Sridevi, Malayappa and Bhoodevi. As the investigation is underway, local BJP leaders also protested against the robbery in front of the temple.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More