Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Thiruvidandai near Chennai for the inauguration of the 10th edition of the defence expo - DefExpo 2018 - on Thursday. During his address, he slammed UPA government for affecting the defence sector of the nation with its policy paralysis. He aslo launched IDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), a portal for startups to deal with the defence production department.

Slamming UPA government for influencing the country’s military preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the NDA has brought the country out of policy paralysis that was caused in the defence sector by the Congress government. While formally inaugurating the 10th edition of the Defence Expo – DefExpo 2018 – at Thiruvidandai near Chennai on Monday, PM Modi said that different aspects of governance, such as laziness, incompetence and perhaps some hidden motive can cause damage to the nation.

He further added that the issues that were long-drawn by the previous government will be resolved now. Citing the instance of providing bulletproof jackets to Indian army soldiers, the supply of which was kept hanging for years, Modi said the paralysis caused by the previous government would not happen anymore. “You would also recall the long-drawn process of procurement of fighter aircraft that never reached any conclusion. We have not only taken bold action to meet our immediate critical requirements but have also initiated a new process to procure 110 fighter aircraft. We do not want to spend 10 years in discussions without any tangible outcomes,” he said.

Earlier, PM Modi launched IDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), a portal for startups to deal with the defence production department. While launching the portal, he said that that it will provide necessary incubation and infrastructure support to the startups in defence area by setting up a defence innovation hubs throughout the country.

He said the government is working to build two defence industrial corridors, which has room for everyone. He further added that government is committed to making Inda a leading manufacturer. Two defence industrial corridors, one in Tamil Nadu and other in Uttar Pradesh will be established by the Modi government. ” The two defence corridors will utilise defence manufacturing ecosystems in the regions and further build upon it. The corridors will become engines of economic development and growth of defence industrial base,” he said.

