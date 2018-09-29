The Ghaziabad Police on Friday arrested the director of a pharma company that manufactures polio vaccines after traces of Type-2 virus detected in some batches of its medicine, The Jansatta reported. An FIR has been filed against the company at Kavinagar police station in this regard.

The Ghaziabad Police on Friday arrested the director of a pharma company that manufactures polio vaccines after traces of Type-2 virus detected in some batches of its medicine, The Jansatta reported. An FIR has been filed against the company at Kavinagar police station in this regard. The Officials of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSO) had issued a red alert regarding the presence of Type-2 fifteen days ago after a kid was diagnosed with symptoms of the virus in the state’s Hajipur district. The kid was reportedly administered a faulty vaccination.

FIR has also been registered against five officials of Biomed Private Ltd and a lookout notice has been issued in this regard. According to Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna, a special team has been formed to nab the accused.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the health Ministry of the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all distributors of Biomed Private Ltd to return the vaccines to the company immediately. Apart from that, the ministry has said that it will form a monitoring committee to know about the health condition of the kids who were administered faulty vaccinations.

