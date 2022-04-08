MEA response to US warning India of 'consequences' if it continues to trade with Russia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday released a statement saying “India is extremely clear about its special economic relationship with the Russians and that it should not be given a political angle.” The statement came as a response to US warning India of ‘consequences’ if it continues to trade with Russia.

The criticism comes just ahead of the India-US 2+2 discussion, which will take place in Washington on April 11th and 12th.

Following this, MEA spokesperson in an official statement quoted “We have created commercial links with Russia, our focus is on stabilizing these existing economic contacts in the current conditions, and we have been very open about it, stating the necessity to stabilize it given the obstacles.”

Meanwhile, Russia has now been suspended from UN Human Rights Council over Moscow’s military aggression in east European nation. The suspension comes after a voting session conducted by UN General Assembly. However, India was not in favor of this action.