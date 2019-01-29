The Congress workers in Patna created storms in political circles after they installed posters portraying party president Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram in the city. In the posters, Congress scion painted as Lord Ram is placed in the middle surrounded by some other prominent party leaders.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the political parties are going steps ahead to become the voter’s choice party in the polls. Amid just astonishing efforts, the Congress workers in Patna created storms in political circles after they installed posters portraying party president Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram in the city. In the posters, Congress scion painted as Lord Ram is placed in the middle surrounded by some other prominent party leaders. The picture also features political leaders, including former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. A few months back, the party made headlines after they called the Congress chief a “Shiv Bhakt” as they commenced campaigning for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018.

There have been several predictions made by political experts the grand old party is walking into the shoes of its rival BJP by opting for soft Hindutva in the upcoming elections. After facing massive defeat from the BJP during the 2014 General elections, the Congress analysed that it was BJP’s charges of Muslim appeaser that helped them in gaining prominence in Hindu majority state.

Bihar: Congress President Rahul Gandhi portrayed as Lord Ram on a poster in Patna. pic.twitter.com/La4ZcL64GY — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

In 2016, Congress chief was the first Gandi family member to visit Ayodhya since the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992. During his visit, Gandhi had offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya and also sought blessings of Mahant Gyandas. Earlier in September 2018, the Congress has depicted Rahul Gandhi as a Brahmin in one its party posters.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More