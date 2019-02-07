The mainstream parties comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been actively using Whatsapp to set a personal connect with its target audience ahead of the 2019 polls. Both Congress-BJP, have time and again accused each other of spreading propaganda

Facebook acquired messenger service Whatsapp has complained of increasing misuse instances through the messaging application by the political parties ahead of 2019 polls. The parties have been warned against propaganda mongered by them through the platform, said Carl Woog, head of communications for WhatsApp. He further stated that party workers were abusing Whatsapp using the mass automated tools for mass messaging and through false news to attract voters.

Although names of the parties making ill use of the platform haven’t been revealed but the messaging app has certainly become a key platform for politicians to reach out to their voter base. The mainstream parties comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been actively using Whatsapp to set a personal connect with its target audience ahead of the 2019 polls. Both Congress and BJP, have time and again accused each other of spreading propaganda. Both Congress and BJP have rubbished propaganda claims of the Whatsapp executive.

Whatsapp senior executive further said that parties misusing the platform have been warned not to use it inappropriately, however not much progress could be seen despite the messaging service warning them of a ban. Woog also said that the platform was being used by these parties in a way it was not intended to be used.

He also clarified that political parties have been asked to use the platform in a fair manner as the company doesn’t believe in manufacturing opinions, hence was not a broadcast platform. Indian userbase of WhatsApp comprises 200 million users. In December last year, before Rajasthan Assembly Elections, BJP and Congress workers had shown a report to Reuters which mentioned the groups and campaigns they were part of through WhatsApp.

Whatsapp lately has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with fake news making the platform controversy’s favourite child. 2019 polls are around the corner and Whatsapp has been under constant scrutiny to curb the spread of fake news.

