Kamal Haasan also spoke on his political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam’s priorities saying that he will make the highly-anticipated announcement at a public meeting in Tiruchi on Wednesday. On the agenda of his party, he said that “Makkal Needhi Maiyam will not accept one religion, one language, one attitude, one-kind-of education approach.”

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan believes that the massive polarisation among people in India on the grounds of religion is at an all-time high since the unfortunate events of 1947 when the country went through Partition. He claimed that the celebration of differences today is on steroids. In an interview with The Hindu, the actor-turned-politician took on several questions and spoke about the current political turmoil in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how the youth of the nation will be crucial in changing the national narrative.

When asked about the increasing polarisation in the country on religion and identity, Kamal Haasan said that there have never been such religious differences among people since partition. He stressed that the people stopped the discrimination against each other out of guilt for what it did to lakhs of people who died on the borders of Pakistan and India. After mentioning that the final full stop to the communal violence came after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Haasan said, “We came away from the haze and fog of war and hatred. Today the celebration of differences is on steroids.”

Also Read: AIADMK begin hunger strike over delay in Cauvery management scheme in Tamil Nadu

But the 63-year-old holds Tamil Nadu politics in a very positive light as he believes that it relies on the shoulders of the young voters, who Kamal Haasan thinks are much more educated than their predecessors. “What I feel about TN politics is that the new first-time voters are more educated than the new first-time voters of my time. It is going to be 60% of youth, and that will make a dramatic change to the politics of India and definitely Tamil Nadu,” Haasan stressed.

Kamal Haasan then switched focus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed that it is not entirely correct to give all the credit to him for everything because that’s not how a democracy works. Haasan suggested that if PM Modi is such an efficient man then it’s unwise to overload him with responsibilities. Modi should be given space and time and should be left alone to do his part of the job while the rest should focus on their work. “Let us have diverse opinions and still be united as a country,” he added.

The iconic actor also spoke on his political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam’s priorities saying that he will make the highly-anticipated announcement at a public meeting in Tiruchi on Wednesday. On the agenda of his party, he said that “Makkal Needhi Maiyam will not accept one religion, one language, one attitude, one-kind-of education approach.”

Also Read: Cauvery issue: TTV Dinakaran arrested after gherao attempt at Tiruchi airport

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App