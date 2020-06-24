Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda for raising the issue of 600 Chinese incursions under the UPA government.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda should refrain from asking former PM Manmohan Singh about intrusions and said that he should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 2264 Chinese intrusions since 2015.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram in Hindi wrote, “BJP President Mr. Nadda asked former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh to explain about 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013. Yes, there was infiltration but no Indian territory was captured by China and Indian soldiers were not killed in violent clashes.” “Will Mr. Nadda ask the current PM to tell about 2264 Chinese intrusions from 2015 to now? I’m sure he wouldn’t dare ask that question,” he added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that China has “brazenly” occupied the country’s territory and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “destroyed” India’s position and “betrayed” the Army by accepting Beijing’s stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

Also Read: HC grants bail to Jamia activist Safoora Zagar

If the PM’s statement reflects the correct position, we would like to ask the government a few questions. If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC and are in Indian territory, what was the ‘face-off’ on May 5-6, 2020?: @PChidambaram_IN #ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/anv5oBd1KQ — Congress (@INCIndia) June 20, 2020

Also Read: ‘Mutual consensus to disengage’: India-China at military talks

The former Congress chief’s remark came at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today.

“One reason why China has acted as there is a complete and total failure of foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM,” he said.

“China has brazenly occupied our territory. PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese can’t be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land. Everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain,” Gandhi said.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: International relations must come to terms with contemporary realities: S Jaishankar at RIC meeting

Did the BJP question the UPA between 2004 and 2014 on Chinese incursions and criticise UPA’s China policy? Answer is yes, many times — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 23, 2020

Also Read: US restricts India’s Vande Bharat Mission flights, alleges discriminatory practices

The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said today.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App