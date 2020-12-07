Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK chief M K Stalin and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja on December 6 said that they would "whole-heartedly support farmers' call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020.

Politics on the ongoing farmer protests has now escalated to a level where a total of 11 parties of the opposition have come together against the central government to oppose the Farm Laws. The farmers’ unions have been calling for Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020, and the opposition has now come out in open to support farmers’ demands.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, DMK chief M K Stalin and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja on December 6 said that they would “whole-heartedly support farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020.

The 11 opposition parties issued a joint statement that maintained that the three Farm Laws were passed in the parliament in a “brazen anti-democratic manner”. The opposition parties alleged that the newly passed agri-market laws are directed at the abolishment of the MSP system.

Also read: West Bengal assembly elections: CAA likely to be implemented from January, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Also read: New Parliament building to be completed by 2022; PM Modi to lay foundation stone

NCP sources suggest that NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the farmers’ protests on December 9, 2020.

The representatives of about 40 farmer unions on Sunday announced that they were calling for a peaceful Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020. They maintained that weddings would be exempted from the protests.

Dubbing Farm Laws as Black Laws, Boxer Vijendra Singh on Sunday said that he would return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the central government does not withdraw the Farm Laws.

Also read: Imran Khan-led Pak govt on the ‘brink of bankruptcy’; Oppn plans mass resignation