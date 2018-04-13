Cat and mouse are back at it, again. This time the Congress is the cat though. The BJP seems to be running like the mouse, given that it is on a weak wicket in both the Kathua and Unnao rapes cases that have seized the country’s throat and jugular in one firm grip of righteous outrage. Congress president Rahul Gandhi organised and led a candle-light march at India Gate, New Delhi on Thursday midnight demanding justice for the rape victims. Inviting immediate attacks from a posse of BJP leaders.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the Unnao rape case, was detained on Friday by the CBI for questioning. Just a couple of hours after his detention, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi addressed a press conference where she explained BJP’s relentless push in finding the perpetrators in the Unnao case. She then directed an attack at the Congress for politicising the issue. “A fair probe was done in Kathua case. SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested,” she said.

“You see their (Congress) plan. First, they shouted ‘minority minority’, then ‘Dalit Dalit’ and now they are shouting ‘women women’. After that, they have been trying to somehow fix the blame of state issues on the Centre. They are doing all this while ignoring the strict action that is being taken by the state governments,” the New Delhi MP said.

Lekhi slammed the voices accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of incompetence and complacency in the Unnao rape case. “The Unnao incident is 10 months old. Police registered the statement in the presence of Magistrate and there was no mention of BJP MLA back then. The victim then wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where she accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. It was then a full-scale investigation was launched,” she claimed.

She also shed light on the Jammu and Kashmir ministers of the BJP, who are supporting the accused in the Kathua case, saying that the party has already condemned their actions. She said that the two BJP ministers were misled and misguided by people. “Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course,” she said.

Elsewhere, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi assured the public that action is being taken by the state governments of UP and J&K. “Also, we are contemplating an amendment in the law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age,” she added.

Not to be outdone by Rahul Gandhi, his bete noire Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani was scathing in her attack at the Congress president for leading the midnight march at India Gate. She said, “Rahul Gandhi earlier stood in support of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. It’s just his compulsion to take a stand this time but Amethi knows the truth. I have faith that justice will be provided.” The BJP women leaders, however, did not explain why they hadn’t spoken about both crimes. Nor has anyone asked the Congress why it took so long for the party to wake up to the crime in Kathua.

Amid the political blame game, there was one man, the father of the Kathua case victim, unfazed by what anybody said. When asked about what he has to say regarding the promises made by the BJP and Congress leaders, he replied, “I miss my daughter every day. Those responsible for killing my daughter should be hanged till death.”

India waits with a resigned breath.

