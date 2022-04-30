After MP Raghav Chadha alleged a coal scarcity and guaranteed that there is no cause for panic, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming the party has a "history of lying"

Union Coal Minister stated that AAP’s new leader, Raghav Chadha is close to Punjab’s so-called super Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

Emphasizing it further, he stated that AAP party has a history of lying; they have never seen me but claim to have done so, spreading lies in my name.

Earlier in the day, Chadha criticised the Centre over the country’s coal crisis, claiming that “just one or two days of residual coal supply” exist in over 16 states, including Punjab.

The AAP-led Delhi government raised concern on Thursday over a probable coal shortage in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and wrote a letter to the Centre requesting it secure adequate coal supply.

According to the Delhi government, the Dadri-II power plant only had a day’s worth of stock left, while the Unchahar power plant only had two days’ worth of supplies.

However, Joshi further stated that 11 units of the Dadri and Unchahar power plants are operating at full capacity, with a stock of 2.3 lakh tonnes (of coal) that is supplied on a daily basis. Coal businesses have roughly 73 million tonnes of coal on hand, while thermal power plants have 21.5 million tonnes of coal on hand.

Joshi emphasised that the issue is being monitored by the central government, stressing that there is “no reason to panic as whatever 7-10 day stock we have left around the country is being replenished on a regular basis.”