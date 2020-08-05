The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to take place today. The Prime Minister has already landed in Ayodhya, and political figures and bodies all across the country have come out, reacting to the day's events.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple is to be conducted today. PM Modi has already reached Ayodhya by chopper, and has alighted being received by the UP CM, among others. Many other political figures such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP Vice-President Uma Bharti, and Governor Anandiben Patel, among others, have arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, for the ceremony.

All across the country, political leaders and bodies have reacted to the Ram Janmabhoomi celebrations.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a Member of Parliament, took to Twitter, and said that the location was, is, and would always be a mosque. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board spoke out heavily against the ceremony, and called it a “usurpation of land”. According to news agency reports he has also called it the defeat of democracy, and said, “India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva.”

#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever.#ItsPolitics pic.twitter.com/nTOig7Mjx6 — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) August 4, 2020

At the same time, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Bengal respectively, put out messages appreciating the pujan, and calling for unity. Kejriwal hopes that Lord Ram would bless the country, and alleviate our problems so that we may “give direction to the world”. Banerjee, spoke, saying that Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, are all one and the same, and called for unity.

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

भूमि पूजन के मौक़े पर पूरे देश को बधाई भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद हम पर बना रहे। उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारे देश को भुखमरी, अशिक्षा और ग़रीबी से मुक्ति मिले और भारत दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बने। आने वाले समय में भारत दुनिया को दिशा दे। जय श्री राम! जय बजरंग बली! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2020

At the same time, political leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister, LK Advani, spoke in favor of the temple, saying “Sometimes, significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream close to my heart is getting fulfilled,”. He called the construction of the temple a dream come true.