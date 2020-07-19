The Congress leader takes to Twitter to lash on the BJP on allegations of horse-trading in order to topple the Rajasthan government; demands for anti-defection law in the name of 'vaccine' for what he labels is the 'Delhi virus', after a number of Congress governments fall across the country in recency.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by comparing the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan with the pandemic.

” Need for Vaccine: Virus of corrupt means to topple elected governments has spread through a Wuhan like facility in Delhi. It’s antibodies lie in amending the Tenth Schedule. Ban all defectors from Holding the public office for 5years. Fighting the next election,” he tweeted referring to the allegations made by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of horse-trading and the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Need for Vaccine : Virus of “ corrupt means “ to topple elected governments has spread through a “ Wuhan like facility “ in Delhi It’s “ antibodies “ lie in amending the Tenth Schedule Ban all defectors from : Holding public office for 5years

Fighting the next election — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 19, 2020

Notably, Rajasthan political crisis has gone to such an extent that two FIRs were registered a couple of days back based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR.

Also read: Rajasthan political crisis: Eight-member team constituted to investigate the matter

Also read: Rajasthan Royal Storm: Home ministry steps in, asks for report in ‘tapegate’ charges

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by Assembly Speaker.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state government by poaching MLAs.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

Also read: Vasundhra Raje on Rajasthan political crisis: It’s unfortunate, people are suffering

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App