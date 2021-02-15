Many political party leaders have been sparring over the murder and many spokespersons have asserted different angles in the case as the reason behind the murder of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma.

Many political party leaders have been sparring over the murder and many spokespersons have asserted different angles in the case as the reason behind the murder of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma. The BJP and VHP Leaders attended the funeral of the deceased Rinku Sharma who was reportedly murdered by a group of five men in Mongolpuri . Several BJP leaders including President of Delhi unit, Mr. Adesh Gupta. MJA Vijender Gupta, Kapil Khanna and Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans were present in the condolence meeting. The VHP working president demanded the speedy trial of the murder case and gave a 3-day ultimatum to Delhi police to make arrests of those accused.

AAP Spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha claimed that Sharma was killed for having participated in the donation drive of Ram Mandir and for chanting slogans. The Delhi police have categorically labelled these claims as having no credence and they are continuing the investigation. BJP and VHP members also held a prayer meeting for the deceased in the afternoon post protests carried out by the parties demanding death penalties for the accused.

‘’People who conspired to kill Rinku Sharma will be caught and arrested. We want them to be hanged and we don’t want to support any jihadi movement here” said BJP Delhi President, Mr Adesh Gupta while addressing the crowd. Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police is currently investigating the Rinku Sharma case.

A forensic science lab team was sent to Mongolpuri on Saturday by the Delhi police to Mongalpuri to further investigate the case. The family of the deceased also fears threat and retribution. Police have also increased deployment in the locality and are going to make more arrests based on the CCTV footage.