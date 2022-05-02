As he turned the page, political strategist Prashant Kishor said it was time to go to the actual masters, the people, and sparked conjecture about his next political move.

He described his effort to be a meaningful participant in democracy and assist develop pro-people policy as a 10-year roller coaster trip in a tweet. As he turns the page, he adds that it was time to go to the true masters, the people, in order to better grasp the difficulties and the route to the good government for the people. He stated that the project will begin in his home state of Bihar.

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!



As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance



शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

Kishor, who was in Patna on Sunday evening for a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, told that he had revealed his plans on May 2. “I was unable to attend [Kumar’s meeting].” It’s possible that it was misunderstood.”

Kishor, who rejected an invitation to join Congress last week, will meet with political leaders and parties on Monday. His presence in Bihar coincided with a schism between the Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) and the Bhartiya Janata Party, two factions of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (BJP).

Kishor was removed from the JD (U) in January 2020 for criticizing the party’s stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He worked briefly for the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.