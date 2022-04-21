Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of the United States paid a visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday to learn firsthand about the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Following her meeting with AJK President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Congresswoman Omar spoke at a press conference, stating that the US Foreign Affairs Committee had previously held hearings to investigate reports of human rights violations in IIOJK, as well as discuss the Modi administration’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and its consequences.

The congresswoman expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the discussion about Kashmir’s rights, and she expressed her eagerness to learn more about the situation firsthand.

President Mahmood Chaudhry noted that Omar has been outspoken on human rights issues and that the dialogue has been beneficial to him.

The AJK president noted that discussions with the congresswoman about the Kashmir issue and strategies to advance the struggle will be beneficial to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with Kashmiris’ demands.

Mahmood also stated that this was the first US team to visit the region in three years, and that Omar has not only voiced unity with Kashmiris but has also blasted India’s abuses in IIOJK.

Following that, US Representative Ilhan Omar travelled to the Line of Control (LoC) and was informed on the current situation in the forward areas.