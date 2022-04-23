Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the state’s development progress amid reports of Khargone violence. Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister briefed PM Modi on various development projects and recommended that he inaugurate some projects completed at the Mahakal temple.

PM Modi tweeted about the meeting’s details “Met MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people’s lives.”

The Chief Minister stated that the Investors Summit will be hosted in Madhya Pradesh on January 7 and 8, 2023, while providing further details. In addition, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be hosted in Indore on January 9, 2023.