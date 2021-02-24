Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a controversial statement at an event in Trivandrum. Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani called Rahul Gandhi's favor unsaid. Several party leaders, including BJP President JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, have retaliated against Congress Leader MP Rahul Gandhi on his statement of north versus south India.

Politics has heated up over former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s controversial statement. In an event held in Trivandrum, Rahul Gandhi said that “For 15 years I had been an MP in North India. I got used to politics of a different kind. Coming to Kerala was very new for me because I suddenly felt that the people here were interested in the problems and were going to expand the issues on the ground.” Rahul Gandhi’s statement was criticized by Smriti Irani.

In Rahul’s statement contrasting South India and North India, the BJP has been an intruder. Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani, while making a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, called Rahul Gandhi’s favour unsaid. Smriti Irani said that Rahul’s questioning of North India should keep in mind that Sonia Gandhi is also an MP from here. Several party leaders, including BJP President JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, have retaliated from north to south against the announcement of Congress Leader MP Rahul Gandhi.

BJP National President JP Nadda responded to this comment by Rahul Gandhi that he was in the northeast a few days ago, spraying venom towards the western part of India. And today they are in the south and spouting poison towards the north. The politics of divide and rule doesn’t work, Rahul Gandhi. This politics has been dismissed by people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Mr. Rahul Ji, everyone from Kerala, Sanatan Aastha’s to Uttar Pradesh, (the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram) understood you. Divisive politics is the rite of politics. We see India as a whole in the form of a mother, not in the south or the north.

