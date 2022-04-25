Rana Kapoor, the former CEO of Yes Bank, claimed he was forced to purchase a Rs 2 crore painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor said he was forced to buy a painting by MF Hussain for Rs 2 crore from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to investigate the money laundering case linked to him.

The Congress and the Bhartiya Janta Party have engaged in a verbal spat over the Yes Bank promoter’s statement (BJP). While the Congress has called the statement a “political vendetta,” the BJP has used it as an opportunity to attack its opponents.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a Congress spokesperson, responded to Kapoor’s charges by saying, “This is absolutely astonishing. I don’t want to use a strong word, it is absolutely disgusting that a 2010 transaction, a person who is behind bars for years, whose 20-30 bail applications have been rejected, who is called a crook and a fraudster, makes allegations about dead people and the government is jumping with joy only because it suits their political angle.”

Rana Kapoor alleged that Congress politician Murli Deora, who is now deceased, “forced” him to buy an MF Hussain painting for Rs 2 crore from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that the money was being used for Sonia Gandhi’s treatment in New York.

He further stated that the Congress party had offered to honour him with the Padma Bhushan award, which is one of India’s highest civilian honours, in exchange for the deal.

According to PTI, Singhvi also stated, “What is the objective of this, is it the result of your (government) pressure tactics and coercion on a person behind bars eager to get his freedom to record statements against political opponents and to keep a 12-year-old thing boiling just for the convenience of politics.”

It is clearly apparent from Rana Kapoor’s confession to the ED that the Gandhis and Congress were not just extortionists but were also selling the country’s greatest civilian distinction to the highest bidder or durbaris who did their bidding, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya stated. It was a device used to extort allegiance or quiet

The ED is looking into a money laundering case involving Rana Kapoor and his family. Rana Kapoor has also been charged with fraudulently providing a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar’s Avanta firm.