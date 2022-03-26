"The party gathering was not open to me. I waited two days and cancelled all of my plans in anticipation of this meeting, but I was not invited. I am a member of the Samajwadi Party's Legislative Council, but I have yet to be invited," ANI quoted Shivpal as saying

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who ran and won in the recent Uttar Pradesh elections on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, is upset that his nephew and party head Akhilesh Yadav did not call him to a meeting of all SP MPs.

“The party gathering was not open to me. I waited two days and cancelled all of my plans in anticipation of this meeting, but I was not invited. I am a member of the Samajwadi Party’s Legislative Council, but I have yet to be invited,” ANI quoted Shivpal as saying. Shivpal Singh Yadav broke his links with the Samajwadi Party in 2017, however he ran as the SP’s candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Jaswantnagar.

According to the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh has convened a separate conference with all of his partners’ leaders, national presidents, and MPs on March 28.

“On March 28, Akhilesh Yadav has invited leaders, national presidents, and MLAs from our allied parties. They’ll show up on that particular day “The SP’s state president, Naresh Uttam Patel, said as much.

The development could exacerbate the schism between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal, who did not run for election from his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) after splitting away from the Samajwadi Party.

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav, the party’s chief, presided over a gathering of all newly-elected SP MPs at the party’s headquarters in Lucknow, where he was elected as the party’s parliamentary leader.

“The SP Legislative Party’s Leader, Akhilesh Yadav, was unanimously elected. The procedure of electing the Leader of the Opposition will take place in the Assembly; the party will write and send letters, and the election will take place there “Patel stated.

Shivpal blamed the SP for the party’s failure in the assembly elections earlier this month.

“The environment was favourable for the party to win the elections, but there were organisational flaws,” he stated after the poll results were released on March 10.