Lok Sabha 2019 election: The Election Commission is likely to announce its poll schedule for 17th Lok Sabha – due by May. The high voltage political battle will be held in 7-8 phases across the country, reports said. The logistical preparations to hold Lok Sabha elections are underway and in its final stages. The present Lok Sabha term ends on June 3. The Congress party has alleged that Election Commission deliberately delayed its formal announcement for Lok Sabha election, asking if it was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conclude his official travel programmes.

Soon after the announcement of dates for the elections, the model code of conduct will come into effect which disallows the ruling party to not use its official position for campaigning. The code states that no project or scheme should be announced which may influence voters. The poll body is expected to hold simultaneous elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim along with Lok Sabha polls.

In this week so far, PM Modi has been on the campaign trail every day, inaugurating a wide range of development projects in various states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

However, a final decision to hold simultaneous polls in Jammu and Kashmir is yet to be taken but it would depend on security preparations in the state, especially in the wake of Pulwama attack that took lives of 49 CRPF personnel.

In 2014, the poll panel had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the electoral exercise was held in nine phases, from April 7 to May 12.

