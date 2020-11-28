Polling for the first phase of the first-ever elections to the District Development Councils (DDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir concluded at around 2 pm on November 28, 2020. District Development Councils (DDCs) elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases. The final phase will conclude on December 19, 2020, and counting of the votes will be done on December 22, 2020.

Various national and regional parties are contesting in these elections that include Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference, National Conference and CPI(M).

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma had said that all the arrangements including security has been reviewed and completed. He had said that the remote areas would go to polls in the first and second phase of polling and health department was engaged to implement COVID-19 guidelines.

