Tamil Nadu government takes 6 am and 7 pm slots to burst firecrackers: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday, November 2, said that it would fix 2 slots to burst firecrackers during the Diwali season, from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm. The announcement comes after the state government asked the Supreme Court to alter its October 23 order.

In its October 23rd order, the top court also pointed out that during Christmas and New Year's Eve, people will be allowed to burst firecrackers from 11.45 pm to 12.45 am

Tamil Nadu government takes 6 am and 7 pm slots to burst firecrackers: Keeping Supreme Court’s order in mind for bursting crackers on Diwali, the Tamil Nadu government headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, November 2, said that it would fix 2 slots to burst firecrackers, from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm. Stating that it is everyone’s duty to ensure a pollution-free Diwali, it further that said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) would scrutinise air pollution at all Municipal Corporations 7 days ahead and 7 sever after the Diwali festival.

The announcement comes after the state government asked the apex court to alter its October 23 order, which restricted the bursting of firecrackers to a two-hour period, from 8 pm to 10 pm during the Diwali season. To this, the state government said that Tamil Nadu celebrated the festival in the morning, therefore, the top court should allow bursting firecrackers between 4:30 am to 6:30 am.

In its October 23rd order, the top court also pointed out that during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, people will be allowed to burst firecrackers from 11.45 pm to 12.45 am, asserting that only green crackers should be used in Delhi, which has been lately facing severe pollution levels.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital have taken precautionary measure by scrapping early morning classes, shifting sports and annual functions as pollution level in Delhi reached to ‘very poor’ category.

Media reports said that if the pollution level further increases, schools will be shut for Diwali. Students across the national capital have also indulged in innovative ways to spread the awareness of pollution in the city.

Teachers told media persons they have been training students how to effectively deal with pollution, such washing hands on a regular basis, carry water bottles and using masks.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More