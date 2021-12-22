In the run-up to Punjab assembly elections, the Polstart-NewsX pre-poll survey predicts Congress is unlikely to retain power in the next term.

Seat share & Vote share predictions

In the run-up to Punjab assembly elections, the Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey predicts Congress is unlikely to retain power in the next term. Of the 117 seats, Congress is predicted to win 40-45 seats with a 35.20% vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party, seeking to solidify its position in Punjab, is predicted to defeat Congress with a small margin by winning 47-52 seats with a 38.83% vote share. SAD is predicted to get 22-26 seats with a 21.01% vote share, while BJP is predicted to get only 1-2 seats with a 2.3% vote share.

Key Issues & Farm Laws

The Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey finds that 35.70% of respondents don’t support Amarinder Singh’s decision to quit Congress, while 27.50% support his decision. Among various issues such as employment, farm laws/MSP, electricity, water and roads, mafia raj, and drug menace, Polstrat’s survey found that employment is the key issue for 39.20% of respondents. Only 19.90% of respondents said that farm laws or MSP would be on their minds for the upcoming elections.

On the issue of withdrawal of farm laws, 59.90% of respondents fully support the withdrawal while only 14.30% do not support the repeal of laws at all.

Next CM Face

In another finding, nearly 1/3rd of respondents (33.60%) said they want to see a new face as the next Chief Minister of Punjab in 2022. Respondents chose between Captain Amarinder Singh (16.70%), Navjot Singh Sidhu (9.80%), Charanjit Singh Channi (22.20%), and Sukhbir Singh Badal (17.70%), and others.