The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa and Punjab today. The Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey has predicted the Aam Aadmi Party’s win in Punjab. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party is expected to make significant gains in Goa.



Punjab

In the run-up to Punjab assembly elections, the Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey predicts Congress is unlikely to retain power in the next term. Of the 117 seats, Congress is predicted to win 40-45 seats with a 35.20% vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party, seeking to solidify its position in Punjab, is predicted to defeat Congress with a small margin by winning 47-52 seats with a 38.83% vote share. SAD is predicted to get 22-26 seats with a 21.01% vote share, while BJP is predicted to get only 1-2 seats with a 2.3% vote share.

The Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey finds that 35.70% of respondents don’t support Amarinder Singh’s decision to quit Congress, while 27.50% support his decision. Among various issues such as employment, farm laws/MSP, electricity, water and roads, mafia raj, and drug menace, Polstrat’s survey found that employment is the key issue for 39.20% of respondents. Only 19.90% of respondents said that farm laws or MSP would be on their minds for the upcoming elections.

In another finding, nearly 1/3rd of respondents (33.60%) said they want to see a new face as the next Chief Minister of Punjab in 2022. Respondents chose between Captain Amarinder Singh (16.70%), Navjot Singh Sidhu (9.80%), Charanjit Singh Channi (22.20%), and Sukhbir Singh Badal (17.70%), and others.

Goa

The Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey predicts Bhartiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in Goa’s upcoming assembly polls. Of the 40 seats, BJP is expected to win 20-22 seats with a 32.80% vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to get 5-7 seats with a 22.10% vote share, while INC+ is expected to get only 4-6 seats with an 18.80% vote share.



BJP’s Pramod Samant is the respondent’s choice for the chief ministerial position in 2022 with 31.40% of respondents in his favour, while 23.60% of respondents opted for Congress’ Digambar Kamat.

19% of the respondents said mining would be the biggest voting issue followed by tourism revival (14.30%), infrastructure (13.80%), vaccination (12.20%), and heritage sites (11.10%).

The factors that would play a key role in the upcoming elections, as per the PolstratNewsX pre-poll survey, would be local MLA face (22.20%), followed by religion (19%), national leadership (18.50%), Centre-State same party (14.90%) and caste(6.90%).



As per the findings of the pre-poll survey, 33.50% of the respondents said that the Aam Aadmi Party hasn’t made an impact in their area, while 38% say the same for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.