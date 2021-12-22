Seat share & Vote share Predictions

The Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey predicts Bhartiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in Goa’s upcoming assembly polls. Of the 40 seats, BJP is expected to win 20-22 seats with a 32.80% vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to get 5-7 seats with a 22.10% vote share, while INC+ is expected to get only 4-6 seats with an 18.80% vote share.

Next CM face

BJP’s Pramod Samant is the respondent’s choice for the chief ministerial position in 2022 with 31.40% of respondents in his favour, while 23.60% of respondents opted for Congress’ Digambar Kamat.

Key Issues & Factors

19% of the respondents said mining would be the biggest voting issue followed by tourism revival (14.30%), infrastructure (13.80%), vaccination (12.20%), and heritage sites (11.10%).

The factors that would play a key role in the upcoming elections, as per the Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey, would be local MLA face (22.20%), followed by religion (19%), national leadership (18.50%), Centre-State same party (14.90%) and caste (6.90%).

On-ground Impact

As per the findings of the pre-poll survey, 33.50% of the respondents said that the Aam Aadmi Party hasn’t made an impact in their area, while 38% say the same for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.