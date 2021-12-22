Seat share & Vote share Predictions

The Polstrat-NewsX pre-poll survey has predicted Bhartiya Janata Party’s sweeping victory in Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. Of the 70 seats, BJP is expected to win 36-41 seats with a 40-50% vote share. INC is expected to be the runner-up by winning 25-30 seats with a 34.20% vote share, and AAP is expected to secure only 2-4 seats with a 10.40% vote share.

Next CM face

41% of the respondents want current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to retain the post in 2022, followed by Harish Rawat (25.00%), Col. Kothiyal (14.70%), Others (13.40%), and Trivendra Singh Rawat (5.70%). Pushkar Singh Dhami is more popular among males (42.00%) than females (40.00%), in the above-56 age bracket (49.90%), and among Upper Caste Hindus (49.00%).

Voting Issues

Among various issues, 44.70% of the respondents said jobs are the biggest voting issue, as compared to government stability (19.70%), other issues (13.40%), infrastructure (11.40%), flood management (6.70%), and Devasthanam board (4.10%).

When asked if the Devasthanam board should be repealed, 35.70% of the respondents said yes, 22.60% said no, 11.80% said maybe, and 29.90% said maybe.

Impact of New Entrant

The majority of the respondents (53.50%) said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made an impact in their area while 6.90% of the respondents said maybe. Only 35.40% of the respondents said AAP has not made an impact, while 4.20% said that they couldn’t say.

Favorite National Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the favourite national leader for 55.20% of the respondents. The remaining respondents chose Rahul Gandhi (15.20%), Mamata Banerjee (5.60%), Arvind Kejriwal (18.20%), and others (5.80%).