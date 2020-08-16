The Monsoon session of Parliament will soon begin, an will be marked by several special measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chambers of both houses will be used for the sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown were announced in March, Parliament has not been in session. Now, the monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin, as the budget session Parliament was adjourned on March 23, and there cannot be a gap of more than 6 months between sessions.

n a series of historic firsts implemented to curb the virus’ spread, galleries of both houses will be used to sit the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The chambers will see an addition of four large 85 inch screens, and the galleries will see an addition of six 40 inch screens, in order to communicate information to government officials, and allow real time audio-visual transfers to take place. There are also plans to add a radiation system to the air-conditioning of the Rajya Sabha to kill germs.

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee’s health has not worsened: Sharmistha Mukherjee

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee’s health remains critical: Former President’s daughter shares an old memory

The parties will be stead in the Rajya Sabha chambers or in the galleries, based on their strength, and the ruling party will be seated in one half of the Lok Sabha, with the second half reserved for other parties.

The Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Leaders of the House and Opposition, and former Prime Ministers such as Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Mr HD Deve Gowda, would have seats reserved for them in the chamber.

According to sources, the parliament would only convene for four hours in a day, with the Lok Sabha going first, and the Rajya Sabha afterwards. The Official Gallery would be cordoned off from the chambers through polycarbonate sheets.

Sources have also informed that there will be limited reports and media allowed: only 7 in the press galleries, while th Rajya Sabha would convene, and 15, for the Lok Sabha. This does not include news agency sources like Press Trust of India (PTI), or state owned media, like Doordarshan, The temporary session pass holding media personnel would be disallowed, as would former MPs.

Proceedings will be live telecast, in both the houses of Parliament.

Also Read: Covid-19 India update: 63,489 new cases in 24 hours, death toll nears 50,000 mark