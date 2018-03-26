The Supreme Court will today be hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PIL) seeking a ban on nikah halala and polygamy. The four PILs which will be heard today have been filed by four petitioners. A three-bench judge comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud will be heard today. The hearing of polygamy and nikah halala at Supreme Court comes around six months after it had struck down the practice of triple talaq.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Public Interest Litigations (PIL) seeking a ban on nikah halala and polygamy. The four PILs filed by petitioners — Sameena Begum, Nafisa Khan, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and Moullim Mohsin Bin Hussain Bin Abdad Al Kathiri — will be heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. In PILs filed, the petitioner currently seeks a declaration where Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, as unconstitutional. Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution are also a few of the Articles under which the PIL has been filed.

The hearing of polygamy and nikah halala at Supreme Court comes around six months after it had struck down the practice of triple talaq. One of the petitioners in this case said that she had been a victim of polygamy. Commenting on the PIL filed, the victim said that she the petition is filed to highlight the problems faced by millions of Muslim women in the nation. She added that practice of polygamy and nikah halala are very much rampant in Muslim community.

ALSO READ: Bhima-Koregaon violence: Mumbai Police denies permission for protest march to Dalit groups seeking Sambhaji Bhide’s conviction

Meanwhile, Sameena Begum of Delhi said that after her marriage she was tortured, bullied, beaten and asked to get more money by her husband’s house. After facing an unending saga of tortures from her husband and his family, Begum filed a complaint under section of 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After she had filed a police complaint, the husband gave her triple talaq through a letter. In the PIL filed with the Supreme Court, woman said that as per Muslim Marriage Dissolution Act 1939, there are 9 grounds for dissolution of marriage that even includes impotency. On the other hand, BJP leader and social activist Ashiwini Kumar Upadhyaya said that ban on polygamy and nikah-halala is the need of the hour to secure the basic rights of the people.

ALSO READ: Bhopal shocker follow-up: Four accused of gang-rape paraded, thrashed by women in Bhopal

ALSO READ: Haryana labourers say Aam Aadmi Party cheated them by not giving Rs 350 and food

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App